Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,777 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 201.4% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 133.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

