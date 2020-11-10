Clarus Securities Comments on Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) – Analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

TSE PIF opened at C$14.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.59 and a 52-week high of C$17.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.