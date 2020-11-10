Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.56 and a beta of -0.60. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $71.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,528,258 shares of company stock worth $103,026,551 in the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Partners Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

