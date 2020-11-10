Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Cogent Communications in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of CCOI opened at $58.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 136.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9,379.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $383,613. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.05%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

