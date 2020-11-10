Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) vs. FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Financial Analysis

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. FirstEnergy pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 17.67% 16.72% 7.78% FirstEnergy 6.64% 20.15% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and FirstEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstEnergy 0 8 7 0 2.47

FirstEnergy has a consensus price target of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.84%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and FirstEnergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.72 $504.25 million N/A N/A FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 1.45 $912.00 million $2.58 11.44

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,486 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 269,691 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 156,115,196 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.