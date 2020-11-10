Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

CNCE opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,108.62% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

