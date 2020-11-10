Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 186 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,548.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,485.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

