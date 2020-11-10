Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 414 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,338,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.22 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

