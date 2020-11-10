Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $20,537,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 54.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 43.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

