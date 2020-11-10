Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 490 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after acquiring an additional 907,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,866 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

