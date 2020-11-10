Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 1,315 Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,134.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,639,000 after purchasing an additional 236,363 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $172.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12.

