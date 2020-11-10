Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $389,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

