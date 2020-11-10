Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,896 shares of company stock worth $1,973,237 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.