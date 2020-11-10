Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $469,000 Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

NYSE BMI opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $391,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.