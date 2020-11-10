Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

AT&T stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

