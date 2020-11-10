Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 79.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,765 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 242,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mack-Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

CLI opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

