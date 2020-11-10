Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 22.6% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

