Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $290,000 Investment in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 321,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of QEP Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 3,981,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,113,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,589,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 2,989,356 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

NYSE QEP opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 4.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. QEP Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.