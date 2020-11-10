Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $630,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $248.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.87. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.