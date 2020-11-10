Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $961,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 948,825 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,099,000 after purchasing an additional 603,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,728,000 after purchasing an additional 551,600 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,349 shares of company stock worth $30,286,895 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

