Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 682 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.