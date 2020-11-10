Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 342 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

