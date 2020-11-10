Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 484 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $355.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

