Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $296,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $153.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

