Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $883,000 Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 131,175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Valvoline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Valvoline by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,603 shares of company stock worth $569,648 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

