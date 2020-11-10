Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $200.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

