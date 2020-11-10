CORDA Investment Management LLC. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of -229.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

