Cormark Comments on Keyera Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.53.

TSE KEY opened at C$19.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.29. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 145.56%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.