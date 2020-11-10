Cormark Weighs in on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$62.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$54.82 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.