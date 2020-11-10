Cormark Weighs in on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) stock opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 million and a PE ratio of -23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.20.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

