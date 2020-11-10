Cormark Weighs in on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) – Cormark increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:CF opened at C$7.48 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.64.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

