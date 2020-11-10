Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 341,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.