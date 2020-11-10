Cosmo Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $99.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $390,017.05 and $99.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00024203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00403038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.03484114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00030376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00023833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Token Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain.

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.