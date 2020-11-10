Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $284.08 and last traded at $285.56. Approximately 1,449,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,579,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.39.

The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.92.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $14,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,102,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $3,360,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,955 shares of company stock worth $49,801,758. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after buying an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after buying an additional 327,527 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

