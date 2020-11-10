Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,394.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $28,394.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, WazirX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Tidex, Mercatox, WazirX, CoinBene, COSS, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

