Critical Comparison: Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) & Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) and Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Principal Financial Group and Triple-S Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group $16.22 billion 0.81 $1.39 billion $5.58 8.54 Triple-S Management $3.38 billion 0.16 $92.89 million $2.63 8.72

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Triple-S Management. Principal Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triple-S Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple-S Management has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Financial Group and Triple-S Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group 7.82% 10.12% 0.55% Triple-S Management 1.30% 8.08% 2.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Principal Financial Group and Triple-S Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Triple-S Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Principal Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Principal Financial Group is more favorable than Triple-S Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Triple-S Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Triple-S Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats Triple-S Management on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services for retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual annuities, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities. It also provides various life, accident, disability, and health insurance products, as well as annuity products primarily to individuals; and property and casualty insurance products comprising commercial multi-peril package, personal package, commercial auto, hospital malpractice, commercial liability, and commercial property for small to medium size accounts. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of internal sales force, direct mail, independent brokers and agents, telemarketing staff, traditional media, and digital media. It holds rights to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield name and marks throughout Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands, and Anguilla. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.