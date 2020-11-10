Critical Comparison: Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trutankless and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trutankless -498.34% N/A -694.57% A. O. Smith 11.25% 19.29% 10.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of A. O. Smith shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of A. O. Smith shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trutankless and A. O. Smith’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trutankless $1.91 million 9.77 -$4.89 million N/A N/A A. O. Smith $2.99 billion 2.87 $370.00 million $2.22 23.93

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Trutankless.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trutankless and A. O. Smith, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trutankless 0 0 0 0 N/A A. O. Smith 2 7 4 0 2.15

A. O. Smith has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.26%. Given A. O. Smith’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A. O. Smith is more favorable than Trutankless.

Risk & Volatility

Trutankless has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A. O. Smith has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Trutankless on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc., through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc., researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pumps, combi-boilers, solar tank units, and air purification products. The company offers its products primarily under the A. O. Smith, State, Lochinvar, and water softener brands. It distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms; and offers Aquasana branded products directly to consumers through e-commerce, as well as other online retailers. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

