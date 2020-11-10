Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $20.80 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

