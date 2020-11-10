CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of CVS opened at $67.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $168,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

