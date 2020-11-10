CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.53 on Monday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

