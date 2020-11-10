CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.08 and last traded at $69.28. Approximately 1,458,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,211,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

