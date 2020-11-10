Cytokinetics, Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.36). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CYTK. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

CYTK opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after buying an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 856,538 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 606,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $117,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,726. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

