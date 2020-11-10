DA Davidson Comments on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $44.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,075 shares of company stock worth $4,248,789. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

