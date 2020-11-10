Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

DHR stock opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.89. The firm has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

