Datacoin (DTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,188.92

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $12,188.92 and approximately $29.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003607 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000385 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00031512 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

