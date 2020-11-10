DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,846,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

