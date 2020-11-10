DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCCPF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

DCCPF stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17. DCC has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

