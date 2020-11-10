Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,718,000 after buying an additional 261,768 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

Shares of DE opened at $248.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.95 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.