Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLVHF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

DLVHF stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.24. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

