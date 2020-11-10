Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $17.02 on Friday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.23.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

